WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, AKA Kane, will remain mayor of Knox County, Tennessee for another four years.

Jacobs, a Republican, defeated Democratic nominee Debbie Helsley in the mayoral race Thursday night. According to The Knoxville News Sentinel, Jacobs led the unofficial vote tally by more than 4,400 votes when 63 percent of the nearly 43,000 votes were counted at 10 p.m. local time. The margin was reportedly enough to project Jacobs as the winner. The wrestling legend celebrated his victory with fellow GOP attendees at a watch party in downtown Knoxville, per his social media feeds.

THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor. I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability. pic.twitter.com/UevMafyDKD — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 5, 2022

Knox County — I will continue to fight for YOU! pic.twitter.com/EU0bJjHe0W — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 5, 2022

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as mayor for the past four years, and I am just so grateful that you have trusted me to work hard to keep our economy strong and to protect our freedoms and our way of life,” Jacobs said of his victory [H/T The Knoxville News Sentinel].

In his press conference, Jacobs appreciated the other candidates who ran in the mayoral race.

“In this day and age, as contentious as politics is, we should respect anyone who is willing to put their name on the ballot,” Jacobs stressed. “I promise you, and I don’t make many promises because they’re hard to keep. But I do promise you that I will continue to work hard every day for the brightest future possible for our Knox County.”

Jacobs was last seen on WWE TV at last weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event, appearing in a brief segment to announce the attendance of 48,449 for the show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Earlier this year, Kane faced a lot of backlash on social media for his reaction to the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade – the court’s landmark 1973 judgment that made abortion a constitutional right. A plethora of wrestlers from across promotions called out Jacobs for his comments.

