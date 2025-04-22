WWE's John Cena Discusses Bald Spot, Hair Transplant With Pat McAfee

Ever since turning heel, John Cena has held a mirror up to the fans, calling out their toxic behavior toward him over the years. A frequent taunt has been about his bald spots, which Cena has directly addressed.

The new Undisputed WWE Champion has fired back at critics, discussing his hair treatment journey while joking that he'll be sporting long locks soon during his recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Dude, it's coming in. I did [a hair transplant]. I listen to you [fans] idiots. You have to take ones from the side [of the head] and plant it on the top. It just takes a while for it to come in," said Cena. "It's coming in, man. Hopefully in a couple of months it looks better, hopefully in a couple of months it looks better than this. I'm going to have huge, like long hair."

Cena said he has no issue speaking openly about it, stating that he's simply addressing a problem. The 17-time champion said that his hair is a work in progress, and went on to berate the fans in attendance for criticizing him for a genetic problem that he has, and said that the mocking of his bald spots by fans isn't fair. He joked, though, that he can't grow any facial hair.

Cena's now non-existent bald spot was once a frequent target of ridicule — not just from wrestling fans, but also from his peer and former opponent Austin Theory, who used it as ammunition during their feud. The Hollywood star has been candid about his hair loss in the past as well, stating that it doesn't bother him because he's not perfect, and most men, he claimed, don't have a full head of hair either.