The 1993 Steroid Scandal That Rattled WWE

The 1993 steroid trial of Vince McMahon almost completely changed the course of WWE, then known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), and the allegations almost put the then-chairman of the company behind bars and everything his family had created in jeopardy. The still-allegedly troubled McMahon was accused of providing his wrestlers anabolic steroids throughout the '80s and early '90s to achieve the superhero, comic-book-level physiques often seen in that era.

Anabolic steroids, often referred to as "gas" or "juice" were used by certain wrestlers throughout the era to achieve levels of muscle mass and larger-than-life appearances. At their core, steroids are used to help build muscle mass by acting like testosterone, helping build tissue. Steroid use has been banned in the U.S. since 1990. In WWF, a wellness policy was enacted in 1987 for recreational drugs after "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Iron Sheik were arrested for drunk driving and cocaine possession, but the company was still not testing for steroid use.

The trial of McMahon actually began in 1994, but the events leading up to his almost-downfall are equally as important. Alleged steroid use in WWF began in 1984, when the company began working with a state-appointed ringside medic, a urologist from Hershey, Pennsylvania. Dr. George Zahorian began providing WWF stars with steroids for the next five years.