Unforgettable Scandals That Stained WWE

It would normally be unusual to refer to a person's death as a scandal that stained a company, but the situation involving Owen Hart and his untimely passing has remained one of the most devastating and controversial in WWE history. In the prime of his life at just 34 years old, Hart would die suddenly after a horrific accident during the 1999 Over the Edge pay-per-view. As part of his Blue Blazer gimmick, Hart was slated to be harnessed down from the rafters and into the ring, but after the quick-release trigger was set off, he would fall 78 feet and land chest-first on the top rope. Despite several attempts to revive him, Hart died in the hospital from internal bleeding due to blunt force trauma, with the sudden impact severing his aorta.

Despite one of the company's performers dying in the ring early in the broadcast, WWE opted to go through with the event in a highly-controversial decision that has been criticized in the 24 years that have followed, forcing on-air commentator Jim Ross to announce his tragic passing to the fans watching at home. Hart's family would later sue WWE due to the dangerous nature of the stunt and were awarded $18 million, while the manufacturer of the harness system was also a defendant against the Hart family, but they were dismissed from the case after the settlement was reached.

On "Dark Side of the Ring", Hart's death was detailed by his widow Martha, who explained the mistakes and negligence that led to the accident. Martha has remained critical of WWE over the years, and has been reluctant to allow the promotion to use Owen's name or likeness, while also shutting down the potential of a Hall of Fame induction and instead linking up with AEW to honor his contribution to the wrestling industry.