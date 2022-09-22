Triple H Describes His Vision For WWE NXT

For most of "NXT's" existence, Triple H remained the Head of Creative for the brand, with many wrestlers crediting the 14-time World Champion for helping them succeed. After he suffered a major health issue last September, Triple H stepped down from his role running "NXT," with Shawn Michaels stepping up during the rebranding of "NXT" to "NXT 2.0." However, "NXT 2.0," which has been a more colorful, character-oriented, and home-grown talent based show than the previous version, is coming to an end, as a new version of the old Black and Gold brand has been teased on "NXT." While on "SPORTbible Stories," WWE Head of Talent Relations and Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed his vision of the "NXT" brand moving forward.

"NXT, for us, is that academy model or sort of that collegiate athletics for us," Triple H said. "If "Raw" and "SmackDown" are the NFL ... "NXT" is collegiate athletics and we had a small brand here called "NXT UK." We were headed down this road prior to the pandemic, pandemic kind of like, put a hold on it. But, we shut that brand down because we're going to relaunch it in 2023 as "NXT Europe" and try to blow it out bigger."

Triple H revealed what major sporting event he likened the future of "NXT" to be similar to. "The intent will be to take "NXT Europe" and take that around the world, so, "NXT Europe," I'll just throw names out; "NXT Australia," "NXT South Africa," South America, Mexico," Triple H continued. "Eventually build that into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario."

