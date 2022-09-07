Triple H Opens Up About Changes That Were Made To WWE NXT

When Paul "Triple H" Levesque was forced to step back from his backstage creative role at "NXT" due to health problems, fans noticed some major changes to the brand. Gone was the black and gold design in favor of brighter colors, and the show saw fewer indie stars and more green athletes and models.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Levesque shared how he felt at the time seeing those changes take place.

"I didn't necessarily agree with the creative direction sometimes," Levesque admitted. "That had nothing to do with Shawn [Michaels] or anything else. When I stepped away for health reasons, and there was already pressure to change the direction and change what it was, and that happened, I knew what the changes were. I don't know that I necessarily agreed with all of them, but I do think that there were a lot of changes that happened that were extremely positive for the brand and I would've liked to have done anyways that I think a lot of people would've gone, 'No way he would've done that.'"

"Triple H" noted that the "NXT" brand turned into something different than it was originally intended. He said fans often forget that WWE's recruitment process was stifled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said talents who didn't already have a firm grasp on the business weren't learning during that time because there wasn't a place for them to train due to all of the added safety measures.

Now that Vince McMahon is out of the picture, Levesque is directing WWE's creative direction as the company's Chief Content Officer and significant changes have already been made across all three brands.

