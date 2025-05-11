WWE's Triple H Looks Back On Iconic DX Invasion Of WCW
During the "Monday Night Wars," WWE and WCW went to extreme lengths to upstage one another, and in the midst of a longstanding defeat, WWE allowed D-Generation X to stage an "invasion" of Turner Headquarters, cementing the faction's main event status as well as helping their promotion finally get a leg up over the competition.
"There was a moment where we were gonna do the first attack at WCW, we were gonna go – because what they were doing was if we were going into an arena, they would book one of their TV shows like either same time or right before our so that our ticket sales would tank," Triple H recalled during an appearance on "FLAGRANT," explaining how the "WCW Invasion" was provoked. "They were right down the street with their show, so we rolled up with the tank."
Triple H added that the day of the "invasion," WCW was tapped before WWE, allowing DX to go to Turner Headquarters, shoot the angle, and make it back in time to air on "Monday Night RAW." Additionally, he claimed that he was the only one privy to the stunt before they did it. "They came to me like 'See, military s**t with our logo, what the f**k are we doing?' And I was like 'Dude, I can't tell you yet, Vince wants to tell you guys but I'm telling you guys, it's f**king bada**.'"
'Open the f**king door up and let them in'
Triple H further noted that there were concerns that WCW would send a truckload of their stars to WWE in turn, but added that Vince McMahon wasn't afraid of the competition's potential retaliation. "Vince goes 'Why?' He goes: 'If they roll up with a truck full of wrestlers here,' He goes: 'Open the f**king door up and let them in. What show you gonna watch? The one with no wrestlers on it, or the one with all the wrestlers on it?'" Triple H recalled, adding that the moment he heard McMahon say that, he knew they'd end up winning the "Monday Night Wars."
Triple H then corroborated X-Pac's account about the "WCW Invasion" he made earlier this year, where the fellow D-Generation X member claimed that WCW stopped them from entering the building but added that they had a backup plan in case things went south. "We had like a whole contingency plan of where, like, if they come out – if somebody touches one of us, we had like a fake camera and a real camera, if somebody touches one of us, I'm going to go down – because they'll come at me first – I'm gonna make such a commotion that everybody'll look to me, switch out the cameras, take the real tape, and get the f**k out of here."
The WCW Production team were allegedly unaware about the commotion outside
Triple H was then asked whether or not the WCW wrestlers would've actually gotten physical with him, which he shot down and explained that while anyone would "talk s**t," for the most part, fellow wrestlers understand the business and what it takes to get an angle over. "What's funny is, we're outside doing this, Kevin Nash is coming back from the gym with Lex Luger, and he looks like, he's like 'Somebody's got a tank? Off the right side of the building?'"
The veteran further recalled that Kevin Nash eventually approached the production team and was confused that nobody in WCW cared about D-Generation X's antics. "He's like, looking around the room and he goes: 'None of you guys are concerned with what's going on outside?' They're like, 'What are you talking about?' And he goes 'DX? Outside the building? Shooting a cannon off and with a loud horn and thousands of fans around them?'"
When asked about what the other WCW wrestlers might have thought about the publicity stunt, Triple H claimed that the wrestlers in WCW were likely less concerned about WCW and more concerned about the money they were getting paid to not do a lot of work.
