WWE's Triple H Looks Back On Iconic DX Invasion Of WCW

During the "Monday Night Wars," WWE and WCW went to extreme lengths to upstage one another, and in the midst of a longstanding defeat, WWE allowed D-Generation X to stage an "invasion" of Turner Headquarters, cementing the faction's main event status as well as helping their promotion finally get a leg up over the competition.

"There was a moment where we were gonna do the first attack at WCW, we were gonna go – because what they were doing was if we were going into an arena, they would book one of their TV shows like either same time or right before our so that our ticket sales would tank," Triple H recalled during an appearance on "FLAGRANT," explaining how the "WCW Invasion" was provoked. "They were right down the street with their show, so we rolled up with the tank."

Triple H added that the day of the "invasion," WCW was tapped before WWE, allowing DX to go to Turner Headquarters, shoot the angle, and make it back in time to air on "Monday Night RAW." Additionally, he claimed that he was the only one privy to the stunt before they did it. "They came to me like 'See, military s**t with our logo, what the f**k are we doing?' And I was like 'Dude, I can't tell you yet, Vince wants to tell you guys but I'm telling you guys, it's f**king bada**.'"