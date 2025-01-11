WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac Recalls DX Invading WCW

At the height of the "war" between WWE and WCW, D-Generation X staged an "invasion" of the Turner Headquarters, setting up a massive publicity stunt that hit WCW hard and gave WWE some momentum in the "fight." As a member of DX at the time, X-Pac took part in the publicity stunt, which he fondly recalled during an appearance on the "WWE Vault."

According to X-Pac, the "WCW Invasion" is one of the top three biggest moments of his career. "It was unheard of that we did that; it was just crazy!" he recalled. "No one would had ever thought we had the balls to do that." The veteran then opined that they should've gone another way as they could've entered the building, but the arena quickly shut the building and barred them. "My whole idea was like 'We gotta get in the building!'"

"WCW's the only other buyer in the wrestler's market [at that time]. It would be kinda burning a bridge, right? At least, that' what the concern was – and none of us cared!" X-Pac further added. The veteran then recalled how once they went into the CNN Tower; security was ready to toss them out. "And then all of a sudden, we hear 'DX, I love you guys!' and it's Dick Cheatham, the Vice President of all of Turner Broadcasting, right?" X-Pac then claimed that Dick Cheatham ended up offering them all-access passes, but didn't elaborate on whether they took the opportunity or not.

