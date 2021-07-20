The Monday Night Wars were filled with memorable moments, but the clash between WWF and WCW had plenty of what if scenarios.

What if ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin never left WCW? What if Vince McMahon matched Ted Turner’s offer to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash? What if DX actually got inside the Norfolk Scope?

That last question is one Kevin Nash wishes got answered. Speaking on Broken Skull Sessions, Nash detailed what April 27, 1998 looked like from his perspective.

“I was so pissed when they came to Norfolk. We’re driving up you know, and I just see a guy with a crowd of people and a helmet on,” Nash said. “I don’t pay any attention to it. I get out there and I go to the back of the truck, and your guys’ show is starting, and it’s Paul [Levesque]. I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ Now they’re pounding on the door.”

While he was at home at the time, DX founding member Shawn Michaels called the invasion “genius.” According to Big Daddy Cool, himself and Scott Hall wanted to let DX inside. Nash saw the opportunity for a WCW vs. WWF confrontation as “legendary.”

“Scott and I are on the other side of it trying to muscle this old man to open the door because we’re going to walk out on [WWE] TV,” Nash said. “You think the curtain call was something? Imagine us coming out on USA TV? Oh my God!

“I looked at Eric [Bischoff] and I said, ‘How is this not legendary? This would be on the news.’ He said no, and I’m like, ‘Oh, because they’re already beating us? Oh, okay. Never mind.'”

Nash likened the denial to breaking up the nWo into sub-factions.

“It’s like the Wolfpac. They separate us, and they gave us a Wolfpac,” Nash said.

Speaking further on the divide in the New World Order, Nash emphasized that his faction was “way more over” than Hogan’s nWo Hollywood.

“Absolutely [there was infighting],” Nash said. “It was like one of those deals where nobody’s writing TV so it was him vs. me on a mic. Live mic. It was about honor, man.”

