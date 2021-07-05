WWE has released a new nWo “paid advertisement” promo featuring WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

The ad, seen below, features “Hollywood” Stone Cold promoting his new Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. That new episode premieres this Sunday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

As noted, WWE is celebrating 25 years of the nWo all week long with nWo Week. In addition to Austin’s interview with Nash, a Best of The nWo will premiere on Tuesday, while WWE Hall fo Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will appear on The Bump on Wednesday.

The celebration will continue on WWE’s social media channels with nWo-themed episodes of WWE Top 10, WWE Playlist and other online series, plus Instagram Stories, TikToks, classic videos, photos, and more.

You can see “Hollywood” Austin below, along with a new WWE Playlist episode on the nWo Wolfpac’s greatest moments: