Bruce Prichard On Almost Getting Arrested For DX Invasion Of WCW

Though it doesn't quite compare to the invasion of "WCW Nitro" filmed the week before, the D-Generation X invasion of WCW's headquarters is another highly memorable moment from WWE's infamous "Attitude Era." The segment was shot in April of 1998, with the group stationed in the parking lot of the WCW office in Smyrna, Georgia, dressed up like soldiers and driving around in a military-looking vehicle, cracking jokes about the rival wrestling promotion. On the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard," Prichard discussed filming the segment, detailing how it nearly resulted in the arrests of everyone involved.

"They called 911 and said that their building was being assaulted by a group of individuals with weapons," Prichard said. According to Prichard, he had already personally spoken with the local police department, informing them of what the plan was and even requesting that there be a police presence there, with a police officer arriving to act as security. However, once the crew wrapped up filming and everyone was preparing to leave, a heavy police presence responded to the 911 call, and having another officer with them didn't help.