Triple H Explains How Late WWE Star Chyna Was The Glue That Held DX Together

Although D-Generation X was one of the most popular factions on WWE television throughout the late '90s, they frequently embodied the antics of their characters behind the scenes, often leading to the risk of being fired due to their behavior.

In an interview with the "Roommates Show," Triple H was asked who the "MVP" was from DX, Evolution, and The Authority is. He explained that late WWE star Chyna was arguably the most important piece to DX because she kept every member of the group accountable off-screen.

"I would say Shawn, though there's a part of me that would say Chyna," said Triple H. "When we first started it and Shawn was heavy in DX with me, I was learning so much from him on a day-to-day basis about the business, right? But Chyna was kind of like the glue that held that together. I'm the guy that doesn't drink or do any other stuff, so I'm easy to deal with. Shawn is a mess. Road Dogg is a mess. X-Pac is a mess. Billy is a mess ... she sort of kept everybody in line, like there's only so much s**t I can tell them and can control them before they're like F-off and we get a fight about it, right? Nobody's going to give her a hard time."

"The Game" revealed that former WWE star Batista would be the "MVP" for Evolution because of how overlooked he was when the group first formed in 2003 and proved to everyone that he could be a star. He also said Seth Rollins would be the "MVP" of The Authority due to elevating his career when he betrayed The Shield.

