The Legacy Of Chyna: The Complex History Of WWE's 9th Wonder Of The World

The late star Chyna was unlike any woman who came before her in WWE, hence earning the nickname "The Ninth Wonder of the World". She made a lasting impression that stands the test of time, but along with the success that came her way, controversy plagued her career. After trying out various jobs and dabbling in professional bodybuilding, Chyna signed a contract with WWE in 1996 before making her first official television appearance in February '97.

She came from the audience at In Your House 13: Final Four to add shock value when she choked out Marlena as Goldust and Triple H were in the ring. Chyna became the enforcer and bodyguard for D-Generation X, which would typically entail her interfering in matches and helping Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Once she made the transition to in-ring action in WWE, the career-defining moments began to rack up. Chyna is recognized as the only woman to ever qualify for the King of the Ring tournament, the first woman in a Royal Rumble match, and the only woman to ever be the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, which she eventually lost the opportunity to Mankind.

She was also the only woman ever to capture the Intercontinental Championship and did so on two separate occasions. Chyna retired from WWE as the reigning women's champion in November 2001, something few women have ever accomplished.