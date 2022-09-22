Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Following her departure from WWE and an unsuccessful stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2002, Laurer tried her hand at fitness expertise and the reality television circuit over the next seven years, but found little success. She then parlayed her stint as a 2000 "Playboy" cover girl into a moderately successful run as an adult film star in 2009, an on-again, off-again career she would maintain until early 2013.

However, it was the career path she chose following her time in adult films that took many fans by surprise, as Laurer would settle down in Japan and pursue a career in teaching English, a position she would hold until 2015. It was not her ideal choice, but one she came to appreciate because of the time she spent training and competing in Japan.

During her time as a teacher, Triple H had gone on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's podcast in January 2015 and answered questions, one of which pertained to Chyna's lack of a Hall of Fame induction up to that point in time. Triple H claimed it was out of fatherly fear of one of his daughters Googling "Chyna" and coming across some of her more salacious career paths.

Chyna responded in a torrid interview on Vince Russo's YouTube channel, explaining that careless remarks such as Triple H's were another part of why she relegated herself to teaching in the Far East: "It's still, to this day, when Hunter says something like that, 'Google Chyna' ... If somebody's looking to hire me and they hear Hunter saying 'Google her' ... that affects my career today, and I have a problem with that. That's why I'm in Japan working as an English teacher, because of comments like that which prevent me from working in mainstream television or anything else."

Chyna would leave her teaching position shortly after in mid-2015 and return to the United States to attempt a Kickstarter that would document her overcoming abuse in her life growing up. However, she sadly passed away on April 20, 2016 before her documentary could be fully realized.