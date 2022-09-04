Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA

Karen Jarrett mostly served as an on-screen character during her career in wrestling, with her only match being when she teamed with real-life husband Jeff Jarrett to take on real-life ex-husband Kurt Angle and Chyna at TNA Sacrifice in 2011. It ended up being the late Chyna's final match.

"'What are you most proud of?' ... It's the match with Chyna," Karen said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "People found out that I was going to have to do it. There was a lot of s*** talked about how horrible it was going to be ... I thought it turned out well. But, I think I was most proud of that because when I walked in the back, you do this for wrestlers, but I never had it happen for me, people were clapping. AJ Styles came up to me like, 'You did so good.'"

Karen also shared her personal thoughts about Chyna, who died in 2016 at 46.

"[Chyna] was really nervous when she showed up that day," Karen said. "I remember her being in her trailer all day and Terry Taylor was working for the company then and kept checking on her. She was one of the sweetest people that I think I have met in the business. It's sad, it's very sad, but I have a great memory that I got to work with her."

With Jeff recently competing in Ric Flair's Last Match, Karen said that her coming out of retirement is not out of the realm of possibility.

"I would now ... Throw on some tights, a cute little outfit, some boots," Karen said.

