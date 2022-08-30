Karen Jarrett Addresses Whether Ric Flair's Last Match Was Also Jeff Jarrett's

Earlier this summer, a cross-promotion event titled "Ric Flair's Last Match" was held as a part of Starrcast weekend in Nashville, TN. The main event of the night ended with the 73-year-old Flair applying his signature figure-four leglock on Jeff Jarrett, causing Jarrett to fall on his back as referee David Miller counted to three, giving Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo a win over Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match was intended to be Flair's last match, but Jarrett has also rarely appeared in the ring of late, and his wife, Karen, has now addressed whether it was Jarrett's last bout as well.

"That day, I said to him, 'This could be your last match,'" Karen said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I said, 'I don't want to walk out with you. Like, you go out, you go on stage.' He looked f***ing amazing ... So we ended up doing [the entrance] his way, and it worked out, but I remember consciously trying to stay away from him and even getting in the ring with Jay, letting him do his thing. Which normally I would be in there, taunting people with him and acting like a crazy lady. For me, I want those [memories and photography] shots of him in that outfit to put in our house, to put in his office ... It could be his last match. Do I think it is? No. I don't think there's a better heel out there than my husband."

At the time, Jarrett was working as Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events, but he is no longer in that position.