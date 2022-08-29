Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'

The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."

Booker has a special place in his heart for Jarrett because of their past inside the squared circle. Jarrett was the person that dropped the WCW World Heavyweight Championship to Booker for his first world title victory at Bash at the Beach 2000. "He was the guy that had to pass the reigns over to me, which he did so graciously," Booker noted. Jarrett will be replaced by another WWE Hall of Famer: "Road Dogg" Brian James. James had been a producer on "WWE SmackDown" until WrestleMania 35, when he transitioned into focusing on the "Black & Gold" era of "NXT" full-time as a backstage producer.

"I've been in the ring with Road Dogg, I've been around Road Dogg for a long time. He knows what he's doing," Booker said. "He knows talent when he sees it. He's a guy that's worked at the major league level, and I always say, in order to teach a lot of these young guys that craft, you'd have to have been there, and a guy like Road Dogg, he has worldly experience."