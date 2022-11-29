Is The Modern Day Chyna Moniker Accurate For WWE's Rhea Ripley?

Over the course of 2022, "WWE Raw" superstar Rhea Ripley has set herself apart from the rest of the women's roster. Instead of focusing on the "Raw" Women's Championship or settling petty disagreements with others in the division, Ripley has thrived as a member of The Judgment Day — alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley brings a unique dynamic to the group that has proven rare across wrestling history with only Chyna and her role in D-Generation X being comparable.

Known as "The Ninth Wonder of the World," Chyna's dominant presence in the ring led her to accomplishments no other woman has achieved to this day. For example, Chyna is the only woman ever to capture the Intercontinental Championship and did so on three separate occasions. She was also the only woman to qualify for the King of the Ring tournament, the first woman in a Royal Rumble match, and the only woman to ever be No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. Though Ripley hasn't fully jumped into the realm of intergender matches, she has shown that she, too, isn't afraid to get physical with male competitors. During an October 2022 episode of "Raw," Ripley picked up and body-slammed Luke Gallows of The O.C. with ease on the outside of the ring, adding insult to injury by taunting Gallows after, shouting, "You know who the hell I am!"