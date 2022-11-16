Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her

Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.

The O.C. later found an equalizer in returning WWE Superstar Mia Yim. Ripley, however, welcomes The O.C. to defend themselves. "I invite the boys to hit me back. It's not my fault that they don't," she told Wes Styles of Rock 96.7. "So, I'm not going to hold back just because they are."

Prior to Yim's alliance with the stable, Ripley escaped from every encounter with The O.C. relatively unscathed, but even with the addition of Yim, Ripley isn't phased. "I'm gonna pick them up. I'm gonna slam them. I'm gonna hit them," she warned. "I'm gonna do anything that I want to do."

"The Nightmare" recently accompanied The Judgement Day to its bout against The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel, later attacking Styles on the ring apron, which allowed Balor to secure the win for their team. Since joining The Judgement Day a few months ago, Ripley has served as somewhat of a bodyguard for Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

"I'm having a lot of fun being a menace, just going out there and being the enforcer [for the Judgement Day]," she said.

