Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Doc Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.

After Ripley's dominant display of strength sent both Good Brothers to the trainer's room, a backstage segment aired showing The O.C. seemingly confused as to how to deal with the threat of Ripley. Gallows, however, assured Styles and Anderson that he's got a solution to the problem.

"We have a Rhea problem," Styles told his stablemates in the trainer's room.

"Yes, we have a Rhea problem, but I have a Rhea-lution," Gallows responded. "I got this. All three of us know I'm the best with women."

When reminded by Styles that he was body-slammed by Ripley, Gallows quipped, "Body slams are my love language."

The segment, which ended with Styles and Anderson mocking Gallows, seemed to hint at The O.C. recruiting a woman Superstar to even the odds with Judgment Day. The two factions will square off in a Six-Man Match at the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.

Meanwhile, replays of Ripley's slam on Gallows were repeatedly shown during Monday's show, with Corey Graves referring it to as "a freakish display of power" from The Judgment Day star. Terms such as "Rhea" and "Rhea Slam" subsequently trended on Twitter, with many fans comparing Ripley to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, and some even calling for the Aussie Superstar to wrestle in intergender matches and eventually hold a men's singles title.