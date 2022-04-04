As noted at this link, Triple H opened WrestleMania Sunday to welcome fans to the Showcase of Immortals. Before exiting the ring, The Game left his boots in the middle of the ring, to symbolize his in-ring retirement. Triple H then hugged his daughters at ringside before heading up the ramp.

William Regal, who worked closely with Triple H for decades in WWE, wrote the following on Twitter:

For 28 years we did our bit together, through up’s and down and some bad but mostly good decisions, to be Pro’s and make the job right. Lots of people got opportunities and made memories for themselves. Job done pal.x

Triple H has been in Texas for WrestleMania 38 happenings since earlier in the week. He appeared at the WWE tryouts in Frisco, TX earlier on Thursday, and also appeared at the revealing of 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s life-size statue. He also made a surprise appearance at a WWE talent meeting. This is the most public work Triple H has done since suffering the cardiac event last fall. You can click here for his recent comments on his health and in-ring retirement announcement, and click here for recent comments on his WWE workload.

