Eric Bischoff Recalls Triple H's WCW Departure And Move To WWE

Some may argue Paul "Triple H" Levesque's 1995 jump from WCW to WWE was a moment that changed the course of the wrestling industry. As Triple H, Levesque's WWE run introduced icons of wrestling pop culture, such as Evolution, D-Generation X, and the Pedigree finisher.

In the most recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff spoke about Levesque's history-defining move from WCW to WWE, and the financial undertones that led to the history-defining transfer. Levesque's beginnings in WCW were earmarked by pay disputes. While WCW had a more lax policy regarding company spending in its early days, Bischoff had tightened the reins on the promotion's budget by the time Levesque came around.

"I really wanted to keep Paul for a variety of reasons, but Paul came along at a really difficult time," Bischoff began.

According to Bischoff, Levesque's early WCW salary was somewhere around 75,000 dollars per year, which is approximately 158,000 dollars when adjusted for inflation. By comparison, modern-day WWE contracts for top stars, as Levesque was projected to be in WCW, range in the millions to tens of millions of dollars.

"Around the time that Paul came into WCW, I was focused on saving money and not spending money. I had a very, very limited budget. As much as I wanted to keep Paul, I couldn't. The budget just wouldn't sustain it."