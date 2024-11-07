Kevin Nash Compares Reported Current WWE Salaries To Early Day Earnings

The yearly salary for a professional wrestler has significantly increased over the last decade. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was reportedly the highest-paid WWE star in 2020, earning a salary over 10 million dollars. However, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on the company's newest top earner, Roman Reigns. Speaking on "Kliq This," Nash broke down the top 10 highest salaries in WWE today, explaining how the "Original Tribal Chief's" contract is likely greater than the entire roster combined in the early 1990s.

"I saw a list and I don't know how accurate it is or not, but it had the salaries of the top 10 salaries in the WWE, and Roman was at 15 million dollars and I was talking to Hurricane we were going back and forth ... I said, 'F**k, Roman made more than the entire crew in '93.'"

In 2020, the "Original Tribal Chief" was WWE's second highest earner following Lesnar at $5 million. However, Reigns renegotiated his contract in 2022 to become the company's highest paid star and set himself up with a lighter schedule. As of this writing, Reigns has wrestled on only five occasions in 2024, with each appearance taking place on a PLE. He is two months away from going a full year without competing on "WWE Raw" or "WWE Smackdown."

