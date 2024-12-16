Triple H Says This WWE Departure Led To Him Having His Current Role

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has recalled how he got his foot into the creative side of WWE.

Days before WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event show, Levesque joined the "Roommates Show" and took a look back on a big moment in his career that snowballed into getting him where he currently is.

"Right in the middle of the Attitude Era, the guy who was writing the shows with Vince McMahon left and took his team with him and signed with WCW, right in the middle of the Monday Night Wars," Levesque said referring to the controversial Vince Russo. "Vince [McMahon] was left to write the shows by himself which is a difficult task. I debated doing it, but I went to him before we left TV that day and I said, 'Hey, I'm going home for a few days, I got a couple of days off. Can't be easy to write these shows on your own with no one to bounce information off of. I'm home if you need it, and I know you probably won't call, but I just wanted to say that to you.'"

Triple H pointed out how this took place before he got involved on-screen with McMahon's daughter Stephanie. But if not for Russo leaving for WCW, he would not have had the opportunity to get into McMahon's ear. Russo jumping to WCW resulted in McMahon taking Levesque up on his offer, phoning him the next day to write the next TV show.

"We started talking creative on the phone and that led to him down the line saying, 'Hey, why don't you start coming to production meetings?'" Levesque remembers. "I'm kind of sitting here today as the Chief Content Officer running the creative because I made that offer."

