WWE's Paul Levesque Reflects On Advice From His Mentor

WWE kicked off February with the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, IN. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had a busy week planning, producing, and otherwise running the February 1 Supercard, which WWE captured for its YouTube channel. While getting a haircut, Levesque reflected on some advice his trainer Killer Kowalski told him in the early days of his career.

"Go back all the way to the beginning when I was training," Levesque said. "[Killer Kowalski] told me 'Anytime you go into something, right when you walk out, take a moment...take a moment to acknowledge it because it all goes really fast."

Kowalski told Levesque to start taking in the small independent shows that he worked in the start of his career so that he was already in the habit when greater things happened later.

"'At some point, you're gonna main event Madison Square Garden and you want to remember,'" Levesque recalled Kowalksi saying, noting all the steps Kowalski went through to take in the moment. Levesque took the need to take a moment and put it into his entrance, which always starts with him with his eyes closed, thinking about his next steps, inhaling, and then hitting the rampway to the ring. "I think in some manner. I'm appreciative of him teaching me that because it allows me to stop every now...because it is easy to get caught up in 'It's just another show.' And in some manner you want it to be 'just another show.'"

According to Levesque, he tries to help talent remember that each event is "just another show," as he feels it is his job to keep them comfortable in the deep waters of WWE's main roster.