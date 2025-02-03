WWE Announces Record-Breaking Numbers For Royal Rumble 2025

It's already been revealed that Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble was a record-breaking event for the promotion, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque announcing that it was the largest single-night gate for any WWE event in history. The company has now issued a press release detailing that and other records broken by this year's Royal Rumble, including new highs in both viewership and merchandise sales.

In the United States, Royal Rumble viewership on Peacock was up 14% over last year's event, and the company stated that they experienced even higher gains internationally, with the show streaming on Netflix across the globe. As for merchandise, WWE and Fanatics moved 95% more than last year's show, which makes the 2025 Royal Rumble "the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event of all-time."

The company continues to do great business in other categories as well, with sponsorship revenue seeing a 94% increase over the 2024 Royal Rumble. Additionally, WWE indicated that social media views for the Rumble broke the all-time record, with the clip of Bron Breakker hitting streamer IShowSpeed with a spear doing particularly exceptional numbers.

Saturday's event was the first Royal Rumble to take place in an active NFL stadium — Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana. It won't be the last time WWE hits the stadium in the years to come, either, as the promotion has agreed to bring several more major events to Indianapolis, including a future WWE WrestleMania.

This year's Royal Rumble featured four matches including the two titular battle royales. Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso won their respective Rumbles, while Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa retained the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Motor City Machine Guns. Cody Rhodes also successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship in a ladder match against Kevin Owens.