Triple H Announces WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Gate And Records

The 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is in the books, and even before the event went live, it was already set to break a whole host of records. From attendance figures to revenue generated at the gate, many people expected the 2025 event to be not just the biggest in Rumble history, but potentially one of the biggest nights in WWE history, and at the post-show press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed all of the records the 2025 Royal Rumble broke, including a major one regarding a single night event.

"Tonight was the highest-grossing Rumble in history, but more than that it was the third largest gate in WWE history, and for a single night event it was the largest gate WWE has ever done. We had 70,347 people in attendance tonight, just incredible in every other way," Levesque said. "The only event that has beaten tonight is last year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 40, the Sunday night and the Saturday night, but other than that this has beaten every other record we have ever had. We had people from all 50 states and 48 countries from around the world, that is a lot of people coming into the city, so I hope we delivered back on that partnership that I spoke about earlier to the city, and the people here and did the best we could for them."

Despite saying the attendance was 70,347, a graphic below Levesque read 65,470 during the press conference broadcast. Levesque rounded off by saying that even though the numbers weren't final while he was doing the press conference, the company set records in merchandise and sponsorship, as well as touting strong viewership.

