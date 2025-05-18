Triple H Likens WWE Return At MSG To Classic Movie Villain

Long-awaited returns can often create some of the most exciting moments in professional wrestling. Whether it's Edge returning at the 2020 Royal Rumble after being out of action for nine years due to his neck injury, or CM Punk coming back to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023, a Superstar reinserting themselves into the fold can sometimes be more memorable than any match, promo or title victory. Throughout the last 20 years, Triple H's iconic return on "WWE Raw" at Madison Square Garden after recovering from quad surgery has become one of the most unforgettable moments in WWE history, and during a recent appearance on "Flagrant," "The Game" compared his return to the Star Wars saga.

"For me, it was the biggest pop I'd ever heard ... I think it's Darth Vader leaving the franchise for a couple films, and then he comes back and you're like 'Oh my god,' ... So understand as a performer, doesn't matter how big you are. You go away for nine months, when you come back ... you're scared to death."

Triple H also spoke about doubting himself before walking through the curtain at MSG, but a backstage conversation with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin helped him ease some anxiety.

"I said, 'Man I f***ing don't want crickets, like f**k I don't know." And he goes 'Dude, you're going to blow the roof off this place.' He said, 'Have you heard them? Every time they mention your name they're going apes**t.'" He said. "When Vince told me, ... 'What do you think about returning at the Garden?' I was like 'Holy s**t,' ... Madison Square Garden was like our WrestleMania."

