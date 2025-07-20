Triple H's First PPV Debut Was A Snoozefest

These days, there are few individuals in the pro wrestling industry that hold more power than Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Though Levesque now serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer following the controversial departure of Vince McMahon, he didn't come into the industry at the top. He started training in 1990 and, before making his way to WWE, Levesque had a stint in WCW that included his first-ever pay-per-view match at Starrcade 1994.

Like most wrestlers just getting their start, Levesque didn't receive much fanfare for his PPV debut. Using the name Jean-Paul Levesque at the time, he wrestled Alex Wright in the second match of the night. The two were given nearly 15 minutes, but in hindsight, the match was overlong. Levesque would go on to have an all-time career, but one wouldn't necessarily expect that after watching this lackluster match alone.

It didn't help that WCW saddled Levesque with a snobbish European character, undoubtedly due to his French last name. That wasn't their initial choice, as the company previously had Levesque continuing to use the name given to him by trainer and mentor Killer Kowalski: Terra Ryzing (or Terror Risin'). While Jean-Paul Levesque is definitely an upgrade from that, it's not much of one, especially as they also forced him to use a fake French accent in promos. Some elements of the character would later carry over to his time in WWE with greater success, but in December 1994, Levesque was still just another young WCW wrestler stuck with an unfortunate gimmick.