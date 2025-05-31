Whatever Happened To WCW's Alex Wright?

There are so many "What if's" when it comes to WCW and it's ultimate demise that one could spend all day getting lost in them. But one "what if" that kind of goes unnoticed was the career of one of WCW's youngest stars, "Das Wunderkind" Alex Wright. Wright was one of the many colorful characters that populated WCW during its 1990s peak, best remembered for his love of dancing to German techno music and feuding/paling around with fellow dancing wrestler Disco Inferno. But in some ways, the dancing hid the fact that Wright, who wrestled his first match at 16 years old and later signed with WCW when he was 19, was overflowing with potential.

And truth be told, Wright was. He had the pedigree, as the son of accomplished British wrestler Steven Wright. His 6'5", slim-220 lb, blonde hair look was something most promoters drool over. But most importantly, he had the ability, working a technical high flying style that was right at home with the style of the WCW Cruiserweight division. So when Wright debuted in WCW officially in late 1994, and defeated a certain future WWE chief content officer in Triple H at that year's Starrcade, the future seemed bright. It seemed even brighter just three years later in 1997, when Wright, reimagined as a cocky pretty boy heel, won both the WCW Cruiserweight and WCW World Television Championships in short order. Sure, there was still the NWO and other older main eventers ahead of him, but it seemed likely that once those stars road off into the sunset, Wright's time as a main eventer would come.