Alex Wright Is Open To Big WCW Rematch In AEW
It can be argued that the roster WCW put together during the Monday Night War era possessed the deepest pool of talent ever, as it featured wrestlers from the United States, U.K., Mexico, Japan, and other areas across the world. And then there was Alex Wright, the young German talent known for his nickname of "Das Wunderkind", his dancing ability, and his unfortunate association with Disco Inferno. He also had some great matches, including several with current AEW star Chris Jericho.
As it turns out, he wouldn't mind having another one with Jericho. After footage of a previous match between Jericho and Wright was posted on Twitter a week ago, a fan expressed their desire to see Wright and Jericho tangle one more time. Wright, who was tagged in the fan's tweet along with Jericho and various AEW accounts, including AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, had this to say: "Sure, why not," he tweeted.
Another Old Rival Wants To Wrestle Chris Jericho
Wright would not be the first former WCW rival of Jericho's to remerge in AEW and face him. Just last year, former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Juventud Guerrera made a one-off AEW appearance, taking on Jericho in singles action on "AEW Dynamite" in early August. It's unclear whether AEW would be interested in doing something similar with Wright.
Despite defeating Jericho for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship in 1997 and holding an undefeated record against current WWE higher Triple H while both worked for WCW years earlier, Wright ultimately never broke out of the WCW mid-card, largely due to a failed run as the repackaged Berlyn in 1999. He would return to Germany after WCW closed in 2001, and wrestled his last match in 2003.
Since his retirement, Wright has operated his own wrestling school, The Wright Stuff, which has produced talents such as WWE star Giovanni Vinci. He also started his own wrestling promotion, New European Championship Wrestling, in 2009, and continues to operate NEW today. Wright briefly worked at the WWE Performance Center in 2014, serving as a guest coach.