Alex Wright Is Open To Big WCW Rematch In AEW

It can be argued that the roster WCW put together during the Monday Night War era possessed the deepest pool of talent ever, as it featured wrestlers from the United States, U.K., Mexico, Japan, and other areas across the world. And then there was Alex Wright, the young German talent known for his nickname of "Das Wunderkind", his dancing ability, and his unfortunate association with Disco Inferno. He also had some great matches, including several with current AEW star Chris Jericho.

As it turns out, he wouldn't mind having another one with Jericho. After footage of a previous match between Jericho and Wright was posted on Twitter a week ago, a fan expressed their desire to see Wright and Jericho tangle one more time. Wright, who was tagged in the fan's tweet along with Jericho and various AEW accounts, including AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, had this to say: "Sure, why not," he tweeted.