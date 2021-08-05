Juventud Guerrera made his AEW debut tonight in a match against Chris Jericho.

Announced last week as the third ‘Labor of Jericho’ by MJF, Guerrera controlled most of the match. His offense was primarily on the ground, landing a plethora of strikes and a swinging neck breaker.

Per the stipulation, Jericho had to win the match with a move from the top rope, which led to the Demo-God attempting a number of high-flying maneuvers throughout the match. Jericho hit a cross-body, an axe-handle, and even reversed a hurricanrana into a Walls of Jericho, but ultimately got the “W” with a top rope Judas Effect.

This was Guerrera’s first match on TNT in over 15 years. The Juice competed regularly on WCW, where he had feuds against the likes of Rey Mysterio, Ultimo Dragon, and Jericho himself.

After the bell, Wardlow attacked both Juventud and Jericho. MJF proceeded to announce that Wardlow would be Jericho’s next opponent, and MJF himself would be the special guest referee. If Jericho wins, he will get his singles match with MJF as his fifth labor.

