Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, beginning at 8 pm ET from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (The 5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 3 — Jericho must win the match with a top rope move)

* Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson (AEW TNT Championship)

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (Winner gets a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship)

* Christian Cage with Jungle Boy vs. The Blade with Matt Hardy

* 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston