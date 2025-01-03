Alex Wright Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE After WCW Closed

Many names are synonymous with WCW, but the likes of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Sting all ended up in WWE at one point in time. However, that wasn't the case for Alex Wright, a staple of WCW programming between 1994 and 2001, who turned down an offer from WWE when they bought out WCW.

During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Wright explained why he chose against joining WWE.

"Well, first of all, I still had two years left on my contract, the offer they offered me was not that good. Second of all, I was really burned out mentally and physically," said Wright. "I mean, I was like 350 days a year on the road sometimes, sometimes I had seven matches a day. But mostly what happened was I just was ... the backstage politics were just so bad and it killed all passion which I had for the sport. Now I have to take a break and go back to my roots, and [put] some distance to the sport because I didn't want to end up like some of my colleagues, you know?"

Once Wright's guaranteed contract with WCW expired in 2003, he wrestled one final match in May of that year at a New Alliance of Wrestling Athletes event against Chris The Bambi Killer in Uelzen, Germany, a show that also featured current WWE trainer Robbie Brookside, AEW coach Jerry Lynn, and the mother of AEW star Saraya, Sweet Saraya.

Despite being retired for over 20 years, and running his wrestling school, Wright has admitted that he would be open to coming out of retirement for one more match in AEW against Chris Jericho.

