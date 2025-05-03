Former WWE NXT Stars Gigi Dolin & Jakara Jackson Comment After Being Released

Jakara Jackson and Gigi Dolin have taken to social media following news of their WWE departures.

Jackson and Dolin were reported to be among the cuts made to the "WWE NXT" roster, alongside Eddy Thorpe, Riley Osborne, and Cora Jade, following on from news of main roster departures including Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. Jackson had been featured prominently recently on "NXT" having made her debut in 2021, aligning with Lash Legend as the Meta-Girls tag team, within the Meta-Four stable alongside Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.

Jackson and Legend challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship on three occasions throughout 2024 on "NXT," "WWE SmackDown," and Crown Jewel 2024, before once more challenging Jade Cargill and Naomi in January all to no success. They had most recently challenged unsuccessfully for the TNA Women's Tag Team Championship at Rebellion, failing once again and separating officially on Tuesday's "NXT."

"Always BEEN and always GON be bout that mothafkn ACTION," Jackson posted on X after her departure.

Dolin made her WWE debut initially in 2018, losing to Deonna Purrazzo in the first round of the Mae Young Classic, but signed with the company in January 2021.

She went on to become a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Jacy Jayne – a part of the Toxic Attraction stable led by NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose – and had recently entered the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez; teaming with Tatum Paxley, she unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag titles on "NXT" and as part of the TNA Women's Tag title match at Rebellion.

"Officially free to work in 30 days," Dolin wrote to X after her departure, leaving contact details for future bookings.

"NXT" stable Gallus, comprised of Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang, has since been reported as released from the company.