Asuka Wins Four-Way Queen Of The Ring Tournament Qualifier In Return Match On WWE Raw

Asuka qualified for the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament during "WWE Raw."

The "Empress of Tomorrow" returned to the ring for the first time since May last year, battling Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile in the final qualifying four-way for the singles phase of the tournament. Already confirmed for the next round was fellow "Raw" star Roxanne Perez against "WWE SmackDown" star Jade Cargill, with Alexa Bliss also qualifying during Friday's "SmackDown" and awaiting the confirmation of her opponent in the next round.

Rodriguez played the role of anchor in the match, targeted by her three opponents of smaller stature but also going out of her way to wrestle each of them at the same time, throwing them into one another before taking control. Vaquer fought back to the advantage until she sought to deliver Devil's Kiss to Nile, only to get stomped on by Rodriguez. Once again, Vaquer fought back into control and looked for Devil's Kiss, only for Asuka to try and cinch her signature sleeper onto "La Primera." Nile broke the hold, entering a striking exchange with Asuka before Rodriguez re-entered the fold, receiving a Hip Attack from Asuka before Nile delivered a German Suplex to her.

The closing stretch of the bout saw Rodriguez run Vaquer down with a big boot before delivering the chokeslam and making the cover. Rhea Ripley interfered, pulling her rival out of the ring and delivering the Rip Tide. Ripley then threw Rodriguez into the ring, once again receiving the Hip Attack from Asuka to secure the winning pinfall. Asuka will now face Alexa Bliss in the next round of the tournament.