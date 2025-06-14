Alexa Bliss Wins Queen On The Ring Four-Way On WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green Replaced

Alexa Bliss advanced to the Queen of the Ring semi-finals with a four-way win during "WWE SmackDown."

Bliss was competing in the second four-way of the night, following on from Jade Cargill's win over Nia Jax, Michin, and Piper Niven, with each respective winner advancing to the next round against "WWE Raw" stars on the way to the finals on Night of Champions. Her opponents were Charlotte Flair, Candice Lerae, and originally Chelsea Green. But an earlier backstage segment showed Niven and Alba Fyre delivering the news to Nick Aldis that Green was not at the show, prompting him to decide that Fyre would take her place – enraging Green, who was privy to the conversation by video call.

Fyre would ultimately play into the somewhat controversial victory for Bliss; Flair locked in the Figure Eight leglock on Fyre in the middle of the ring as Bliss delivered Twisted Bliss to Lerae and made the cover. Fyre didn't tap out until the three-count had been made on Lerae, which ensured that Bliss won the match while Flair sat frustrated at losing by a mere second. That itself played into the dynamic set between Bliss and Flair upon their entrance, with the former coming out in the midst of the latter's walk-out, with Bliss continuing to mockingly curtsy towards "The Queen" after the match.

Bliss will now have to wait until Monday's "Raw" to find out which of Asuka, Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, or Stephanie Vaquer she will be facing in the semis. Meanwhile, Cargill is confirmed to be facing Roxanne Perez on the other side of the bracket.