Jade Cargill Advances In 2025 Queen Of The Ring After Four-Way Win On WWE SmackDown

On "WWE SmackDown," another round of Queen of the Ring tournament matches took place, with Jade Cargill advancing over Michin, Piper Niven, and former Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax.

Niven focused on Michin on the outside while Jax and Cargill battled in the ring. Once Niven made her way into the ring, she & Jax decided to work together against Cargill. The trio ended up on the outside where Michin took them all out with a moonsault.

Back in the ring, Niven & Jax's alliance lasted a couple more minutes until Jax got mad at Niven. Michin took advantage & hit a hurricanrana off the ropes on Jax, followed by a Bulldog on Niven. Michin pinned Niven, but Jax made the save & pinned Michin for two. On the outside, Niven & Jax double teamed Cargill. Cargill was tossed over the announce table and took out Wade Barrett briefly.

Jax lands the An-NIA-lator on Michin, but Niven breaks up her pin. Niven speared Jax through the barricade in the timekeeper's area. She connected with a Vader Bomb on Michin, but Cargill puts Niven in Jaded to advance. She joins Roxanne Perez, who qualified on "WWE Raw."