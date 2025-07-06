Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Former Women's Tag Champ Tamina Snuka

WWE fans last saw Tamina Snuka in a singles match against Michin on the March 2, 2023 episode of "WWE Main Event." Since then, details on her whereabouts have been scarce.

Last summer, reports indicated that despite being listed as a roster member on WWE's official website, WWE had no plans to use Tamina as an on-screen character following her selection to the "WWE SmackDown" brand in the 2023 Draft. Internally, Tamina was said to be listed amongst WWE's miscellaneous section, though, as of July 2025, that no longer appears to be the case.

In a new report from Fightful Select, Tamina is not listed on any internal WWE rosters and typically absent from WWE events nowadays. She is, however, still technically under contract with the company.

Recently, Tamina showed a sign of life within WWE as her theme song was an option for fans to choose in the Superstar Entrance attraction at Fanatics Fest last month. Tamina was noticeably listed amongst the active talent in WWE, in between Tiffany Stratton and Tama Tonga, lending credence to the news of her still being with WWE in some capacity.

Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, Tamina debuted for WWE in 2010 alongside her cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso. In the 15 years that followed, Tamina enjoyed one reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with fellow veteran Natalya. She also earned multiple, albeit brief, reigns as 24/7 Champion. Her last premium live event performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble amidst the women's iteration of the over-the-top-rope match.