WWE's Carmelo Hayes Engaged To NXT Star

Congratulations are in order for one of WWE's brightest couples as they take their relationship to the next level.

Amidst the holiday weekend, "WWE SmackDown" star Carmelo Hayes and "WWE NXT" star Kelani Jordan took a trip to Maui, Hawaii, with the former popping a big question. Jordan announced her answer on Instagram, confirming that the two are now engaged to be married. "I said yesss! And I'd say yes in every lifetime," Jordan wrote alongside a series of engagement photos dated July 1, one of which shows Hayes on one knee in front of a heart-shaped flower display.

Hayes and Jordan have been linked together for about two years, when both belonged to the "NXT" brand. In his respective run, Hayes enjoyed one reign as the NXT Champion and two as the NXT North American Champion. Also, in 2021, he won the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament. Nowadays, Hayes is a member of WWE's blue brand, with The Miz as his ally and a recent Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win.

Still under the "NXT" banner, Jordan is currently looking to elevate herself to the NXT Women's Championship picture. The former gymnast previously faced Lash Legend in a number one contender's eliminator on June 17, but fell short.

Jordan is a former and inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion after outlasting five other women in a ladder match at "NXT" Battleground in 2024. In her reign, she successfully defended it against Sol Ruca, Tatum Paxley, Wren Sinclair, and others before losing it to Fallon Henley at "NXT" Halloween Havoc. In May, Jordan had an opportunity to reclaim the title when she challenged Ruca at the 2025 Battleground event