Former WWE Star Shotzi Talks Returning To The Independent Scene Following Release

Since her departure from WWE, Shotzi has returned to the Independent Circuit, where she seems to be not only enjoying herself but already experiencing success amongst the Indie audience. Not too long ago, Shotzi was asked about her experience now that she's back on the Indies as well as her thoughts on the self-proclaimed Indy God, Matt Cardona, who set the blueprint for wrestlers to succeed after WWE.

"It's bittersweet because I loved my time with WWE, but you know what? I haven't been doing anything for a while, so it feels good to come back to the indies and just start off so hot!" she expressed during an interview with "Podcast Heat Wrestling." Shotzi further expressed that she's excited to wrestle anywhere now and that she looks at her 2025 wrestling schedule with pride. "This is, like, the biggest the Indies has ever been, like, I am coming back to the Indies at it's peak!" she added.

Shotzi then clarified why she's currently targeting Cardona, explaining that it's simply because he's at the top of the mountain and the Indies are like "Game of Thrones." "I want to sit in the Indie Iron Throne, and if I want to sit on it, I have to take out the king! And right now, Matt Cardona is the king; we all know it," she said. "Some of us don't want him to be there, but I will gladly take him out and become the new Indy God!"