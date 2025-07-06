Mandy Rose Recalls Meeting Fellow Former WWE Star Cora Jade For The First Time

During their time in "WWE NXT," Cora Jade (now known as Elayna Black) and Mandy Rose crossed paths on a handful of occasions, including the 2021 Women's WarGames and a fatal-four way for Rose's NXT Women's Championship. Their initial encounter, however, didn't take place inside a ring.

On the "Power Alphas Podcast," Rose recalled her first meeting with Jade in the bathroom following a WWE PC Live session, which Jade described as an opportunity for developmental talents to perform in front of the WWE Performance Center coaches for a graded evaluation. In Jade's case, coaches noted that she moved too fast in her practice match. Combined with the added nerves of it being only her first or second PC Live experience, Jade later had a breakdown, which Rose witnessed.

"Basically what happened was I just had a little match ... I come around to the bathroom and I want to get undressed and get the hell out of there to be honest. But I see this little girl in the corner crying," Rose said in reference to Jade. "You had to probably be 20 [years old]. So I see this little girl crying in the corner and immediately I'm like 'Oh my god' because I see myself and Daria, Sonya Deville, from years ago. Right away I'm like 'Oh my gosh, I've been here. I know the feeling. I need to console her.'"

At the time, Rose had returned to the "NXT" brand following a stint on WWE's main roster with the aim of rebranding herself. "Now I'm at a point where I'm like I don't give a s*** what these coaches say. I'm going to be me," Rose said. "Yeah, I'm working on myself and there's always room for improvement, but you were upset because of all the feedback you were getting."