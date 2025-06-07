Former WWE Star Cora Jade Gets Candid About Her Release, Says She Felt It Coming

Former WWE star Cora Jade has discussed her WWE exit and why she knew she would get released months before it happened.

Jade was one of several WWE stars let go by the promotion earlier this year, and she spoke about her exit in detail on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"Obviously, the initial shock of it all is ... even though I feel like I knew it was coming. I'm just like very weird with my intuition. I just always have been. I just always have that gut feeling. So, was it maybe in November, I kind of had a feeling that I was going to be gone, and then just stuff, you know. It's always the up and down," she began. "Maybe two weeks before the cuts, I was, I think it was in Vegas, I was like, 'Well, I'm going to make it good 'cause I'm not going to be back here.' I just had that gut feeling, and it's like obviously, you don't want that to be right, and I don't want to manifest it, but I always have that gut feeling."

After hearing from Riley Osborne's wife, Bea Priestley, that Osborne had been fired, Jade figured she could be let go as well. She stated that following her return from injury last November, she had a conversation with an unnamed WWE personality that indicated she wouldn't be in WWE for long. However, she added that the unnamed person was not Triple H or Shawn Michaels. Jade was told by WWE officials that her release was a "company decision."