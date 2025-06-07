Former WWE Star Cora Jade Gets Candid About Her Release, Says She Felt It Coming
Former WWE star Cora Jade has discussed her WWE exit and why she knew she would get released months before it happened.
Jade was one of several WWE stars let go by the promotion earlier this year, and she spoke about her exit in detail on "The Ariel Helwani Show."
"Obviously, the initial shock of it all is ... even though I feel like I knew it was coming. I'm just like very weird with my intuition. I just always have been. I just always have that gut feeling. So, was it maybe in November, I kind of had a feeling that I was going to be gone, and then just stuff, you know. It's always the up and down," she began. "Maybe two weeks before the cuts, I was, I think it was in Vegas, I was like, 'Well, I'm going to make it good 'cause I'm not going to be back here.' I just had that gut feeling, and it's like obviously, you don't want that to be right, and I don't want to manifest it, but I always have that gut feeling."
After hearing from Riley Osborne's wife, Bea Priestley, that Osborne had been fired, Jade figured she could be let go as well. She stated that following her return from injury last November, she had a conversation with an unnamed WWE personality that indicated she wouldn't be in WWE for long. However, she added that the unnamed person was not Triple H or Shawn Michaels. Jade was told by WWE officials that her release was a "company decision."
Jade on her last six months in WWE
Cora Jade suspected that she was going to be released months before it actually happened, and she says that this intuition about her future allowed her to enjoy her final six months in WWE. She highlighted how she got to wrestle and become friends with some of WWE's top female stars, and expressed satisfaction with how her last few months in the promotion turned out.
"Honestly, it's so weird because I say I had that first feeling in November that I was getting fired, but I will say, like, for some reason, even though I had that in the back of my head all the time, those like last six months of my career there was the best time I ever had. I don't know if it was because in the back of my head, I thought I was going to get fired. So I'm just trying to live it up while I can and just really, really soak it in and enjoy it. But like those last six months, from October to May, those were the best times I ever had. I got to work with Bayley, I became super close with Stephanie [Vaquer] and Giulia. Obviously, Roxanne's my best friend. So we got to do so much stuff together inside and outside of the ring that I'm so happy that I had those last six months."
While the WWE chapter has ended for Jade, she has opened the door for a return sometime in the future, but wants to now wrestle in other companies.
Jade on if she could have done things differently
Cora Jade, a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, believes she gave it her all during her time in WWE and doesn't feel there was anything she could have done differently to possibly extend her stay with the promotion.
"I was there every day. I was cleaning up the locker rooms with Roxanne [Perez] after the shows because we're from indie wrestling. Like that's what you do — till the day I was gone," she said. "I just felt like you can always look at it and think like, 'What I could have done different?' But at the end of the day, I feel comfortable in the fact that I got to do so much stuff, I got to do with my best friend. Like so many of my best friends. And I feel confident that I stood on my morals and things that I spoke up about, maybe that other people wouldn't have."
Following her exit, Jade alleged that she was body shamed during her time in WWE, which she touched upon, asserting how things could've been handled differently, particularly the body shaming. But, she added that she didn't want to criticize WWE and instead focus on the positive aspects of her run in the promotion, during which she fulfilled some of her dreams, including wrestling with her hero Bayley and becoming friends with another of her idols, CM Punk.