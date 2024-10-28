Photo: WWE's Roxanne Perez And Cora Jade Are 'Feeling Violent' In Horror-Inspired Snap

The relationship between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez hasn't always been the easiest one to read. For a long time, the two were the best of friends, before Jade suddenly turned on Perez in July 2022, igniting a several month rivalry between the two. Now two years later, the animosity between them seems to have been smoothed over following Jade's return last month to help Perez retain her NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, with the duo reforming their former partnership in the process.

And with Jade and Perez' renewed partnership comes the chance for Halloween themed photoshoots backstage. Prior to their match at NXT Halloween Havoc, the duo took part in one of those shoots, with Perez sharing the photo on X shortly after. Stating that the duo were "feeling violent," Perez also included a photo of The Grady Sisters from the Stanley Kubrick horror classic "The Shining," to show where Perez and Jade got their inspiration from for their wrestling attire.

Unfortunately for Perez and Jade, their "Shining" inspired gear wasn't the good luck charm they needed for their tag team match against Giulia and fellow "NXT" newcomer Stephanie Vaquer. In what many considered the highlight of the evening at Halloween Havoc, Vaquer and Giulia defeated Perez and Jade in just under fourteen minutes, after Vaquer pinned Perez following a Phoenix Splash.

Not only will the loss sting for Perez, but it also puts her directly in the crossfire of Vaquer, who could very well be the next challenger for Perez's NXT Women's Championship. A potential Vaquer-Perez title match would be Perez's ninth defense overall, and arguably her toughest defense yet, second only to her match with Giulia on "NXT's" CW premiere earlier this month.