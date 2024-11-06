Cora Jade Opens Up About WWE NXT Newcomers Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer

Cora Jade has gotten a taste of what newcomers Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia bring to "WWE NXT," having faced them both at Halloween Havoc. Though the two may stand on opposite sides in storyline, it doesn't mean there isn't an undercurrent of respect. On "The Masked Man Show," Jade expressed enthusiasm for the arrival of the two international stars, and thinks their presence will elevate the other women on the roster.

"I'm so excited that they're here," Jade said. "I think they're incredible. They obviously know what they're doing, they've been doing this forever ... Giulia's been wrestling longer than me, so to be able to work with someone like her, and just kind of learn from somebody else now, as opposed to us indie wrestlers kind of helping the athletes out, I feel like now I'm able to get in the ring with someone like Giulia and Stephanie and they're gonna make me be better. They're gonna push me to that level."

Giulia and Vaquer bested Jade and her partner, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, at Halloween Havoc, but their rivalry appears far from over. On October 29's "NXT," Jade, Perez, and members of Fatal Influence came toe-to-toe with Giulia, Vaquer, Zaria, Kelani Jordan and TNA's Jordynne Grace. The segment saw all ten women brawl, with the babyfaces standing tall at the end. Tonight's "NXT" is advertising a proper ten-woman tag team match with the women involved in the melee. Airing live from Philadelphia's famous 2300 Arena, November 6's episode is also advertising several former ECW stars, such as Dawn Marie, Rob Van Dam, and Bubba Ray Dudley, who will make a rare in-ring appearance. "NXT" GM Ava is also teasing a "special announcement" during the show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.