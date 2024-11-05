WWE NXT GM Ava To Make 'Special Announcement' On Wednesday Episode From Old ECW Arena

After some time back in the Performance Center, "WWE NXT" is back on the road, heading to Philadelphia for a night in the famous 2300 Arena — also known as the ECW Arena. Not only will the show have a special location, but it will take place on a special night, going head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, November 6. And now, it will also feature a "special announcement" from the general manager.

According to "NXT's" official X account, General Manager Ava will be making announcement on the show. There are no details as to what the special announcement could be pertaining, though it's been speculated that it could have something to do with the brand's traditional December premium live event, Deadline, which still hasn't been officially announced.

"NXT" will likely try to have as much happening on the show as possible to help bolster ratings in the head-to-head contest with "Dynamite." Last time AEW and "NXT" aired on the same night was the "Title Tuesday" edition of "Dynamite," which saw the AEW show do historic lows due to being moved to a different night and time slot. This time, "NXT" will have the disadvantage of airing at an unusual time. "NXT" has been bumped from its usual Tuesday night slot due to The CW's coverage of the 2024 United States election.

A cavalcade of ECW legends are set for the show. Dawn Marie will play guest referee, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley will team with NXT Champion Trick Williams to battle Ridge Holland and Ethan Page, and former ECW World Television Champion Rob Van Dam will play an unknown role in the burgeoning feud between Wes Lee and Je'Von Evans.