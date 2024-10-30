Rob Van Dam Teases Involvement In WWE NXT Feud In Philly

As "WWE NXT" heads to the ECW Arena in Philadelphia next week, extreme legends are coming out of the woodwork to welcome the developmental brand to the 2300 Arena.

Rob Van Dam appeared during the closing moments of "WWE NXT" to tease some form of involvement in the feud between Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee. Evans was teaming with Cedric Alexander against Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship, but found his focus taken away from the bout as Lee emerged at ringside with a steel chair; Evans landed a tope suicida on Lee, and the pair would continue to brawl to the backstage area while Alexander was left in the ring to be pinned by the retaining champions. With the match over, the show picked back up with the still-fighting Evans and Lee, with officials barely managing to pull them apart.

Look who it is! 🔥@TherealRVD is here and wants to take part in next week's show in Philly! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4Sz2vKn2FS — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2024

"WWE NXT" General Manager Ava and Van Dam appeared between them, with the ECW legend saying he knows what he wants to do next week and nonchalantly walking off, as the pair of Lee and Evans continued their melee amidst the confusion. It's yet unknown what Van Dam specifically meant by knowing what he wanted to do next week, whether that means he could be interjecting the feud as a special guest referee or as a wrestler. Next Wednesday's show already has one of each, as ECW star Dawn Marie will be the special referee for Lola Vice's match with Jaida Parker, while former ECW Tag Team Champion Bubba Ray Dudley will team with Trick Williams to take on Ridge Holland and Ethan Page.

