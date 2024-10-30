Bubba Ray Dudley Set To Defend Busted Open's Honor At WWE NXT Philly Show

After initially turning down NXT Champion Trick Williams' offer to team up and take on Ethan Page and Ridge Holland following the end of "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc on Sunday, Bubba Ray Dudley changed his mind and agreed to the tag team match at "NXT" 2300 live from the ECW arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania next Wednesday. Dudley interrupted a segment where Ethan Page and Ridge Holland were lamenting over the NXT Championship that Page failed to capture at the premium live event, with Holland saying he would be the man to knock Williams off his "throne" and take his title. He said Williams knows it, and that's why he asked Dudley to do his "dirty work." Holland said he was glad Dudley came to his senses and rejected Williams' offer. Dudley's music then hit and he stormed down to the ring.

Advertisement

He said that he didn't know much about Holland before Halloween Havoc, but now, over the past 48 hours after Dudley helped Williams from a beatdown from Page and Holland, that's all he's hearing about. Dudley said Holland disrespected him, his radio show, his broadcast partner Dave LaGreca, and all wrestling fans during the pre-show on Sunday. He said the "NXT" fans would need to see a lot more of Holland if he's ever going to get a shot at the title.

Holland retorted that nobody cares what Dudley thinks anymore. He called him a "nostalgia act" and called ECW "overrated." That earned him a punch to the face by Dudley, after Holland threatened to put him in the hospital. Williams ran down the ramp to even the numbers game, returning the favor from Halloween Havoc. After they drove the heels out of the ring, Dudley got back on the mic and agreed to the match.

Advertisement