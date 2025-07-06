WWE's Cody Rhodes & Damian Priest Look Back On First Match Together In ROH

WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest have remembered the first match that they had against each other, which came after Rhodes had debuted in ROH.

Rhodes, on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast, recalled his first match with Priest, where he hit his fellow WWE star with a rocking chair, thrice. "The American Nightmare" stated that he was influenced by the legendary Haku, who too had hit his opponent with a chair in a similar fashion. The two reminisced about that moment and the match, which took place at Ring of Honor.

"Yeah, it sucked," said Priest when asked how he felt being hit with a chair. "First of all, I love that when we got announced that we were gonna work each other, you said, I'd like to do the Ray Trailer spot.'"

Priest claims that he doesn't have a clue what Rhodes meant when he told him about that spot, but Priest agreed because he was eager to work with the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Then you tell me about the chair, and I see the clip, and it's a small folding wooden chair, and they show up with this ginormous rocking chair," recalled Priest. "The best part is, remember that they were like, 'Well, this is gonna be hard to break, so maybe, we'll cut it a little bit to make it easier.' Did not work, I think they cut the wrong side, so it kinda reinforced it, if anything. Hurt like crazy, and I just turned around. I was like, 'cause you hit me, it didn't break, you hit me again then it didn't break, and then you hit me again as I was about to turn, and then I just turned around, like, enough because it was hurting so much."

Priest stated that the match with Rhodes happened just before he signed his first contract with ROH, which was a big deal for him because it provided financial stability.