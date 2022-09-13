Cody Rhodes Comments On His Time With ROH

After betting on himself, Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE as a major player, and he credits Ring Of Honor for putting him on the right path. Rhodes took a moment on Twitter to celebrate his wedding anniversary with Brandi Rhodes, sharing "an oldie but a goodie" photo of the two together during his ROH days. This prompted a fan to commend Rhodes for his memorable run in ROH, and "The American Nightmare" put over his time with the promotion and its previous employees in a big way.

"Lovely time — ROH was so good for me," Rhodes wrote. "Got to work w/the Bucks, big Frank, Lethal, Hunter/CD, Joe & Greg, Chrissy, and a super underrated production team that allowed me to play my music uninterrupted. We got to legit change the wrestling world and shaped me as a competitor/person."

Rhodes entered ROH back in 2016 and became the ROH World Champion after defeating Christopher Daniels on June 23, 2017, a week before his 32nd birthday. He held the title all the way through December of that year before dropping it to Dalton Castle at Final Battle on December 15.

ROH has since been bought up by Rhodes' previous employer, Tony Khan, but the original iteration of Ring Of Honor was where The Elite defined themselves and put together the pieces to present All In back in 2018. That, in turn, is where the groundwork was laid out for All Elite Wrestling, and led to Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega working with Khan to create a viable second wrestling promotion for primetime television in the United States.